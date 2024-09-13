WPWealth LLP Sells 342 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

WPWealth LLP lessened its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 92,586 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,640,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

