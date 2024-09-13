WPWealth LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WPWealth LLP cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $269.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

