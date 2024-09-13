WPWealth LLP Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

WPWealth LLP trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,643 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.1% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WPWealth LLP owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $634.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

