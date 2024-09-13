WPWealth LLP Has $37.14 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.0% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned 2.00% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

DFLV opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

