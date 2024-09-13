Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 326,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 210,699 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $30.85.
Worthington Steel Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $68,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $8,339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Steel
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.