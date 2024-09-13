Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 326,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 210,699 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $30.85.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $68,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $8,339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

