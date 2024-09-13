World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $126.61 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $126.61 million and $898,068.05 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

