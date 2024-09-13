Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.79. The company had a trading volume of 672,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.14. Workday has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Workday by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

