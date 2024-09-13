Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

WDAY stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

