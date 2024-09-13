Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

