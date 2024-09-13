Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $288.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,183,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,406,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

