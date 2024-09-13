WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of WithSecure Oyj stock remained flat at C$1.17 during trading on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. The company's software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud-based cyber security platform that protects against malware, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, and others; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's cyber security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

