WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of WithSecure Oyj stock remained flat at C$1.17 during trading on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09.
WithSecure Oyj Company Profile
