WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 14,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,947. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 448,492 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

