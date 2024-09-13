WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 14,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,947. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
