Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 6,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,483. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.