Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,001,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

