Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of WSM opened at $135.86 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.99.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

