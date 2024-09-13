William Richard White Sells 639 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,729.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 26th, William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39.

On Wednesday, July 24th, William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $3,752,459.34.

On Tuesday, July 16th, William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44.

AKRO traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. 362,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,059. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.26.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 152,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,335 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

