Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPM) Increases Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.322 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.