Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $171.89, with a volume of 234051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.90.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $360,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.