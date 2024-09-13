Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WBND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

