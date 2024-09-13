Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WBND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $20.91.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
