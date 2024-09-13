West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance

SCZC stock remained flat at $39.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Get West Coast Community Bancorp alerts:

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.