Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 29.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after acquiring an additional 450,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $36.42 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

