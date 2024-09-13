Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WERN
Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WERN opened at $36.42 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.79.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Werner Enterprises
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.