Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.33

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.33 and last traded at $129.07, with a volume of 3030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
