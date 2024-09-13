Wells Fargo & Company Trims Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price to $13.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PEB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,798,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.