Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vivid Seats (SEAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) recently:
- 9/12/2024 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – Vivid Seats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2024 – Vivid Seats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Vivid Seats Stock Down 2.8 %
SEAT opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
