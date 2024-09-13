Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RenaissanceRe (RNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) recently:

9/10/2024 – RenaissanceRe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – RenaissanceRe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – RenaissanceRe is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – RenaissanceRe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2024 – RenaissanceRe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2024 – RenaissanceRe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – RenaissanceRe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $254.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,467. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $261.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

