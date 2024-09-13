Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DOL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) in the last few weeks:

9/12/2024 – Dollarama was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$136.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$150.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$130.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$136.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$147.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$138.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$143.00.

9/12/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$143.00.

8/30/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$126.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$132.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$138.00.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.2 %

Dollarama stock traded down C$1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$89.93 and a 52-week high of C$137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Dollarama Inc alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.