Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar General (DG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) in the last few weeks:

9/4/2024 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $168.00.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $100.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $169.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Dollar General had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/26/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. 3,001,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Dollar General Co alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.