Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE CXW opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 40,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,747.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,000. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

