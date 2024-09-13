Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Savitz acquired 12,069 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth approximately $4,592,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

