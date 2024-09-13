Wedbush Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $71.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.91.

NYSE:VTR opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ventas by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

