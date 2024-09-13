Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $44.78

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.78, but opened at $47.32. Wayfair shares last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 1,413,167 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,659. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after purchasing an additional 432,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $47,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

