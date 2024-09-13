Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $485.10

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $485.10, but opened at $457.28. Watsco shares last traded at $455.90, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
Watsco Stock Down 6.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.06.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.