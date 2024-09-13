Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,238,977 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.