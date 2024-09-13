Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after buying an additional 681,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 771,571 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

