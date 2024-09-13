Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

