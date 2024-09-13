Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,217,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.