Walken (WLKN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Walken has a total market cap of $953,129.22 and approximately $1.79 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,828,566 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

