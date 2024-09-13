Walgreens Boots Alliance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 82,076 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 59,376 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 18,149,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,089,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

