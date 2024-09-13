Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) VP Nicholas Yu Sells 14,574 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Yu sold 14,574 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $10,493.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 448,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Yu sold 4,681 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $3,978.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. Research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PET. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

