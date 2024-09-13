Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $2.64 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004557 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $74.13 million and $2.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.17 or 0.99990602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,153,802.18454665 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.6226193 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,213,933.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.