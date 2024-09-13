Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

