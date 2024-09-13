Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Sells A$1,389,500.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Wyatt sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.85), for a total value of A$1,389,500.00 ($926,333.33).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

