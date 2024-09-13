Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 244,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.