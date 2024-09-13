Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 241.1% from the August 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of VRPX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

