Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIPS. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Up 0.1 %

VIPS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 2,338,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,490. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,771,000 after acquiring an additional 343,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.