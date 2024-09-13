VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 189,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 66,867 shares.The stock last traded at $50.65 and had previously closed at $50.91.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
