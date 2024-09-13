VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 189,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 66,867 shares.The stock last traded at $50.65 and had previously closed at $50.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USTB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

