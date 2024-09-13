VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,596,000.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of UBND opened at $22.31 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
