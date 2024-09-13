Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down to $15.02

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.02, but opened at $14.13. Viasat shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,484,885 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,872 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 12.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Viasat by 23.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

