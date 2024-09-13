Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Graco by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of GGG opened at $82.32 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

