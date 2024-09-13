Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,340 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $2,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,745 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4,163.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.